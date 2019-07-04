Academic Minute
Fireworks

Be careful with your fireworks this year. In today's Academic Minute, Ohio State University's Jay Zagorsky says more fireworks are shot off each year and injuries are increasing. Zagorsky is a research scientist and economist at Ohio State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

