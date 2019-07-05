Academic Minute
Students With Disabilities

Should we embrace the concept of disability as a positive component of student diversity? In today's Academic Minute, Manhattan College's Katherine Aquino looks into this question. Aquino is a faculty member in the school of continuing and professional studies at Manhattan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

