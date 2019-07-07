Academic Minute
Forest Biotech

We have genetically engineered food; how about trees? In today's Academic Minute, North Carolina State University's Jason Delborne looks into this question. Delborne is an associate professor of science, policy and society at North Carolina State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

