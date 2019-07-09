Academic Minute
Street Trees

Trees can be an important part of a city street. In today's Academic Minute, Harvard University's Sonja Dümpelmann explains why. Dümpelmann is an associate professor of landscape architecture at Harvard. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

