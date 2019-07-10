Academic Minute
Autism Biomarkers

Diagnosing autism earlier could make life easier for children and their parents. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Rajesh Kana explores the search for a faster diagnosis. Kana is an associate professor of psychology at UAB. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

