Academic Minute
LGBTQ Youth in Foster Care

Foster care can be tough, especially for LGBTQ youth. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Albany's Sarah Mountz details some of the extra challenges they face. Mountz is an assistant professor in the school of social welfare at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

