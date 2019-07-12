Academic Minute
Technology and Everyday Interactions

It’s hard to ignore the buzz of a new text message from your cellphone. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Stephen M. DiDomenico explores whether texts are harmful to our face-to-face communication. DiDomenico is an assistant professor of qualitative communication inquiry at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

