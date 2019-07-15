One way to see gender discrimination in action is to look at the lines in public restrooms. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Illinois's Kathryn Anthony explores what can be done about it. Anthony is a professor in the school of architecture at Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX
Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants
Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex
Disruption and Adverse Selection | Confessions of a Community College Dean
For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Faculty call for new search as trustees consider secret approach in South Carolina
Please review our commenting policy here.