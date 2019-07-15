Academic Minute
Potty Parity

One way to see gender discrimination in action is to look at the lines in public restrooms. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Illinois's Kathryn Anthony explores what can be done about it. Anthony is a professor in the school of architecture at Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

