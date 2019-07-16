Academic Minute
Pain and Gender

Does our sex determine how our pain is measured? In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Yale University's Brian Earp undertakes an experiment to find out. Earp is a Ph.D. candidate in philosophy and psychology at Yale. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

