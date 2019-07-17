Academic Minute
Human Rights

Human rights are violated on a daily basis. In today's Academic Minute, Grand Valley State University's Karen Zivi explores why. Zivi is an associate professor of political science at Grand Valley State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

