Academic Minute
Contemplative Practice

What part does contemplation play in our academic institutions? In today's Academic Minute, Emory University's Patti Owen-Smith discusses how more time for thought could benefit students. Owen-Smith is a professor of psychology at Emory. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Florida governor signs tough new hazing law

UT Arlington takes new approach to career training within arts disciplines

Misunderstanding in $11.6 Million Campus Purchase?

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Author discusses new book on "breakout moves" to community college teaching

How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)

Community Colleges Get Funding Boost -- and Slash Tuition

Hampshire Hires President

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Back to Top