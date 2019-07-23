Does the health of Latino men get worse after they immigrate to the U.S.? In today's Academic Minute, Florida International University's Mariana Sanchez finds out. Sanchez is an assistant professor in the department of health promotion at Florida International. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
