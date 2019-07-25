Some migrants at America’s southern border are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. In today's Academic Minute, part of Timely Topics Week, American University's Ernesto Castañeda says there are threats on both sides of the boundary. Castañeda is an assistant professor of sociology at American. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
