Where do the migrants who successfully cross the southern border go? In today's Academic Minute, part of Timely Topics Week, the University of Vermont's Teresa Mares details one seemingly unlikely place. Mares is an associate professor of anthropology at Vermont. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
