Academic Minute
Migrants and the Other Border

Where do the migrants who successfully cross the southern border go? In today's Academic Minute, part of Timely Topics Week, the University of Vermont's Teresa Mares details one seemingly unlikely place. Mares is an associate professor of anthropology at Vermont. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Marlboro, seeing peers around it close, plans to merge into University of Bridgeport

Authors discuss new book on homelessness in higher ed

Dispute over federal rules on state authorization imperils thousands of California students

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

If You're Not Using Reddit, Do You Even Internet? | Student Affairs and Technology

3 Fraternity Members Suspended After Posing With Vandalized Memorial

How to know if you are ready to retire (opinion)

U of Hawaii pursues controversial Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea and is leading indigenous inst

New presidents or provosts: Alcorn Beloit Central Cooley Framingham Hawkeye Tennessee Walden Western

Back to Top