Academic Minute
Borderland Ecological Consciousness

The southern border has been changed by many forces. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Carlos Tarin explains why we should be careful of the natural environment there. Tarin is an assistant professor of communication at UTEP. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

