We’ve seen the effects of family separation at the southern border. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Yolanda Chavez Leyva discusses how an art project is giving formerly caged children a chance to speak. Chavez Leyva is an associate professor of history at UTEP. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
