Borders are becoming increasingly armored as time goes on. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Stephen Coulthart examines one costly project that so far hasn’t paid benefits. Coulthart is an assistant professor of security at UTEP. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
