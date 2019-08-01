Border communities have much in common even though their differences are stark. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Josiah Heyman looks into how people in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez think of each other. Heyman is a professor of anthropology at UTEP. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies
Council of Graduate Schools data show there's no one way to use a doctorate
Germany's path to excellence for higher education
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Small college towns can be unsuited for some faculty members from diverse backgrounds (opinion)
Author discusses his book on "the college dropout scandal"
Essay on the importance of teaching failure
Panel explores how costs and price intersect in online learning
Dispute over federal rules on state authorization imperils thousands of California students
Please review our commenting policy here.