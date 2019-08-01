Academic Minute
What Borderlanders Think of Each Other

Border communities have much in common even though their differences are stark. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Josiah Heyman looks into how people in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez think of each other. Heyman is a professor of anthropology at UTEP. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

