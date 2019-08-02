Academic Minute
Latina/Chicana Leaders and Social Movements

Women of color who are activists face many challenges. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Stacey Sowards details one who is rising above to bring about change. Sowards is a professor in the department of communication at UTEP. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

