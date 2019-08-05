Academic Minute
Hearing Voices of Women Past

Women are speaking louder than ever in certain areas of society. In today's Academic Minute, Christopher Newport University's Sarah Finley explores how a certain group also spoke loudly, but without a voice. Finley is an assistant professor of Spanish at Christopher Newport. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Why 'mastering out' of a Ph.D. program might really be 'mastering in'

Alumnus leaves Compton College properties worth millions

Tennessee's move of math remediation to K-12 fails to boost college completion, study finds

Advanced Placement: where it’s been and where it’s going

How the Other Half Matriculates | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Wheeling president placed on leave in next chapter of chaotic year

Professor Allegedly Allowed Booze in Class

U.S. Says California Is in Compliance With State Authorization Rules

4 Things To Say to Your Dean/Provost About the 2U/OPM News | Technology and Learning

Back to Top