Women join terrorist groups for the same reasons as men, but their roles aren’t always the same. In today's Academic Minute, American University's Jessica Trisko Darden explains why. Trisko Darden is an assistant professor at the school of international service at American. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Title IX emerges as top obstacle to higher ed law deal
Parents call fraternity, university negligent in string of 2016-17 suicides
Study says authors exaggerate their findings in paper abstracts
London School of Economics to start 2U's first undergraduate degree program
Tennessee's move of math remediation to K-12 fails to boost college completion, study finds
Why 'mastering out' of a Ph.D. program might really be 'mastering in'
Advanced Placement: where it’s been and where it’s going
Alumnus leaves Compton College properties worth millions
Please review our commenting policy here.