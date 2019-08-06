Academic Minute
Insurgent Women

Women join terrorist groups for the same reasons as men, but their roles aren’t always the same. In today's Academic Minute, American University's Jessica Trisko Darden explains why. Trisko Darden is an assistant professor at the school of international service at American. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

