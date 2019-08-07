The Pulse
The Pulse: Thomas Waite of K16 Solutions

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Thomas Waite, CEO of K16 Solutions. In the discussion with Pulse host Rodney B. Murray, Waite discusses the company's Scaffold Designer, a course-development tool that automates manual processes for instructional designers and instructors.

