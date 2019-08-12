Revenge is a dish best served cold, but should it be served at all? In today's Academic Minute, part of Union College Week, Krisanna Scheiter looks into whether any good can come from getting even. Scheiter is an associate professor of philosophy at Union. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
