Academic Minute
Aristotle on the Virtue of Vengeance

Revenge is a dish best served cold, but should it be served at all? In today's Academic Minute, part of Union College Week, Krisanna Scheiter looks into whether any good can come from getting even. Scheiter is an associate professor of philosophy at Union. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Johns Hopkins fires professor over clash with student protesters, but he says he has no remorse

College presidents prioritizing mental health more than in previous years, new study finds

Colleges and universities in red states prioritize rural student enrollment

Articles overstate millennials' loss of interest in going to college

Labor Market Returns From Nondegree Credentials

National groups warn against overreaction to Illinois guardianship loophole

Syllabus-Writing Season | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Defining the role of the chief enrollment officer is important (opinion)

Free college programs limit students' choices in a way that could hurt some of them (opinion)

Back to Top