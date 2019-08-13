Academic Minute
Lessons Learned at the Bedside of the Dying

Death now often takes place outside the home. In today's Academic Minute, part of Union College Week, Carol Weisse explores the impact of who treats the dying today. Weisse is a professor of psychology at Union. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

