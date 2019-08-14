Academic Minute
Feminist Cringe Comedies

Do you cringe sometimes while watching your favorite comedian? In today's Academic Minute, part of Union College Week, Lori Marso explores how feminist cringe comedy can have a positive effect on society. Marso is a professor of political science at Union. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

