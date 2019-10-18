Academic Minute
Virtual Reality and Job Interviews

Virtual reality isn’t just for gaming. In today's Academic Minute, Shenandoah University's J. J. Ruscella logs in to a new way to use this technology. Ruscella is an associate professor of theater at Shenandoah. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)

New grant program at Pitt matches Pell Grants and targets students' unmet need

Mental health is low priority for community colleges

Advice for successfully finishing your dissertation

The importance of enhancing the relevance of the liberal arts to students today (opinion)

Colleges see declines in Chinese student enrollments

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

A first-generation Ph.D. student describes her struggles (opinion)

CU Boulder responds to racism with push for policy change

Back to Top