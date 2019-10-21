Academic Minute
Rethinking the 4% Retirement Rule

The 4 percent rule of retirement withdrawal might need a rewrite. In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Kenn Tacchino explains why it may not work for all situations. Tacchino is a professor of taxation and financial planning at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

