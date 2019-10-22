Is it harder to avoid the temptation of food when you’re hungry? In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Luke Ayers explores this seemingly simple question. Ayers is an assistant professor of psychology at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
