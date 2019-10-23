Academic Minute
How Muslims Helped Build China

Muslims have had an active history in China’s nation building. In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Yufeng Mao looks at this often overlooked population. Mao is an associate professor in the history department at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website

Arizona State sees some early adaptive courseware success

Learning management system switches slow down

The changing role of the registrar could increasingly transform higher education (opinion)

Four-year-college leaders not feeling ready for the future

How a university is building a scaled degree program (opinion)

The Golden Age of Teaching and Learning Hypothesis

Democrat says Trump administration improperly released aid to Dream Center colleges

Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better

Back to Top