Academic Minute
Fast Fashion

Food isn’t the only product treated as disposable in our society. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Oneonta's Bharath Ramkumar explores fast fashion. Ramkumar is a professor of human ecology at the State University of New York College at Oneonta. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

