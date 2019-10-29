Academic Minute
Climate Change and Travel

To combat climate change, wider public support is needed. In today's Academic Minute, Rollins College's Mike Gunter says travel might be one way to make people care. Gunter is a professor of international relations at Rollins. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

