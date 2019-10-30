How do organisms that don’t speak communicate with one another? In today's Academic Minute, NYU Abu Dhabi's Shady Amin discusses chemical signaling. Amin is an assistant professor of biology at New York University's campus in Abu Dhabi. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
