It can be hard to stop ruminating on negative thoughts. In today's Academic Minute, Edith Cowan University's Joanne Dickson says this pattern could be keeping you from being your ideal self. Dickson is an associate professor of psychology at Edith Cowan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential
2019 State of College Admission
We should teach about racism as an idea that's expressed through behaviors rather than as the immuta
American University students protest mistreatment of black student
Colleges and universities have perhaps more than their fair share of ghost sightings
Ashford University restructuring contributes to hundreds of layoffs
"College Ready" | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Please review our commenting policy here.