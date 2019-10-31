Academic Minute
Negative Thoughts and the Ideal Self

It can be hard to stop ruminating on negative thoughts. In today's Academic Minute, Edith Cowan University's Joanne Dickson says this pattern could be keeping you from being your ideal self. Dickson is an associate professor of psychology at Edith Cowan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi

New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential

2019 State of College Admission

We should teach about racism as an idea that's expressed through behaviors rather than as the immuta

American University students protest mistreatment of black student

Colleges and universities have perhaps more than their fair share of ghost sightings

Ashford University restructuring contributes to hundreds of layoffs

"College Ready" | Confessions of a Community College Dean

I Miss Teaching Full-Time | Just Visiting

Back to Top