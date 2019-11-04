How diverse is your Facebook feed? In today's Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Lee Farquhar explains why increasing this value could do some good. Farquhar is an associate professor of entertainment media and journalism at Butler. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
