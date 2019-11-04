Academic Minute
Tolerance on Facebook

How diverse is your Facebook feed? In today's Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Lee Farquhar explains why increasing this value could do some good. Farquhar is an associate professor of entertainment media and journalism at Butler. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale

A window of opportunity for alternative textbook providers

Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi

As AI-assessed job interviewing grows, colleges try to prepare students

In China, Surge in Students Informing on Professors

Professor Leaves Liberty U, Citing Academic Freedom

Study finds noncompetitive colleges more likely to reject applicants who report felonies, even minor

Holy Cross to Investigate Faculty Misconduct

There's a movement for better scientific posters. But are they really better?

Back to Top