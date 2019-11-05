Stories can have a big impact on all areas of life. In today's Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Tom Mould determines how stories can affect an important social issue. Mould is a professor of anthropology and folklore at Butler. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
