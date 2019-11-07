Hearing loss can affect more than just the ears. In today's Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Tonya Bergeson-Dana discusses how hearing loss in infants can affect cognitive skills as well. Bergeson-Dana is an associate professor of communication studies and disorders at Butler. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
