Academic Minute
Infant Hearing Loss and Cognitive Skills

Hearing loss can affect more than just the ears. In today's Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Tonya Bergeson-Dana discusses how hearing loss in infants can affect cognitive skills as well. Bergeson-Dana is an associate professor of communication studies and disorders at Butler. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

