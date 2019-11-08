Academic Minute
Political Party Competition in States

If one political party controls a state, people lose interest. In today's Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Greg Shufeldt discusses how healthy competition could benefit citizens. Shufeldt is an assistant professor of political science at Butler. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

