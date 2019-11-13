Not all living-learning communities are succeeding as well as others. In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Mimi Benjamin explores how to make the most of the experience. Benjamin is an associate professor in the department of student affairs in higher education at IUP. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
