Academic Minute
Living-Learning Communities

Not all living-learning communities are succeeding as well as others. In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Mimi Benjamin explores how to make the most of the experience. Benjamin is an associate professor in the department of student affairs in higher education at IUP. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.48 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

F&M athletes wore racist Halloween costumes

Supreme Court hears arguments on DACA

Education Department Explains Grand Canyon Decision

Federal officials document international threats to U.S. science security

Compilation on Student Success

Device Etiquette | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Q&A with Derek Bruff, author of 'Intentional Tech'

Don't give up on the nudge -- it can still help students (opinion)

How to set boundaries that support your personal life and career (opinion)

Back to Top