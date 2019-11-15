Academic Minute
The Number 73

Everyone has a favorite number. In today's Academic Minute, Morningside College's Chris Spicer explains why you might need to change your pick. Spicer is an associate professor of mathematics at Morningside. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.48 MB)

