You don’t have to play to be in the competitive spirit. In today's Academic Minute, Rollins College's Raghabendra KC explores why knowing about a competition could change your behavior, even if you don’t partake. KC is an assistant professor of business at Rollins. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
