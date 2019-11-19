Academic Minute
Patience Across Cultures

The meaning of patience is not consistent across cultures. In today's Academic Minute, the University of North Florida's C. Dominik Guss discusses how European countries vary in this regard. Guss is a professor of psychology at North Florida. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

