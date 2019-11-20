What a society made can tell us a lot about them. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Keely Heuer explores the ceramics of ancient Greeks. Heuer is an assistant professor of art history at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
