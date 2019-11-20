The Pulse
The Pulse: Lee Johnson of Strut Learning

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Lee Johnson, CEO of Strut Learning. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, The Pulse's host, Johnson discusses the company's learning management system focused on personalized and competency-based learning.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

New report offers analysis of microcredential completers

Private colleges convinced company to scuttle release of list of projected college closures

Carey Foundation rebrands universities it supports

A Real Horror Story | Confessions of a Community College Dean

New book from Freeman Hrabowski says empowered institutions aren't afraid to 'look themselves in the

Alexander backs bill to count veterans' benefits toward for-profits' federal revenue limit

How to effectively develop, update and share a diversity plan (opinion)

Mathematician comes out against mandatory diversity statements, while others say they continue to be

Organized Crime Scholar Accused of Laundering Millions

Back to Top