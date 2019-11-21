No spoilers, please! In today's Academic Minute, Case Western Reserve University's Vera Tobin examines how being fooled by a story can lead to great joy. Tobin is an assistant professor of cognitive science at Case Western. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
