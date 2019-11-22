Academic Minute
Do Parents Have a Favorite Child?

Do parents have a favorite child? In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Oneonta's Lambrianos Nikiforidis explains how bias for the same sex may be what drives this decision. Nikiforidis is an assistant professor of marketing at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Indiana University condemns professor's racist and misogynistic tweets in strongest terms but won't

A new kind of 'big deal' for Elsevier and Carnegie Mellon University

Authors discuss their new book on race in higher education

Private colleges convinced company to scuttle release of list of projected college closures

Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs

Prosecutors: Boston College Student Coerced to Commit Suicide

Stanford conducts classes in a virtual world

Publishing colleges' financial information has a long history and raises a larger set of issues

The importance of cultivating leadership skills among faculty and academic staff members (opinion)

Back to Top