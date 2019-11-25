Academic Minute
Writing and the Public Discourse

How do we change the tone of our current public discourse? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Notre Dame's John Duffy has a surprising answer. Duffy is professor of English and the O'Malley Director of the University Writing Program at Notre Dame. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

