Academic Minute
'Bad Indians' in Film

Biases persist against Native Americans on the big screen. In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Duke University's Anderson Hagler examines the history that leads to these biases still being prevalent today. Hagler is a Ph.D. candidate in history at Duke. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

