Academic Minute
Second Generation of Black Historians

Who was Lawrence Reddick? In today's Academic Minute, part of Connecticut College Week, David Canton discusses this marginalized scholar from the recent past. Canton is an associate professor of history and director of the Africana studies program at Connecticut. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

New approach to teaching introductory physics first holds some promise

Black student loan borrowers default at higher rates

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Author discusses book on failure of American universities to rescue scholars fleeing Nazi Germany

Professors should be more involved in helping students with mental health challenges (opinion)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Bachelor's Degrees at Community Colleges

Mathematician comes out against mandatory diversity statements, while others say they continue to be

New Evidence of Racial Bias on SAT

Back to Top