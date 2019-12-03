Who was Lawrence Reddick? In today's Academic Minute, part of Connecticut College Week, David Canton discusses this marginalized scholar from the recent past. Canton is an associate professor of history and director of the Africana studies program at Connecticut. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
