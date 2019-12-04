This month's edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Shaunak Roy, CEO and founder of Yellowdig. In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Roy discusses how the discussion platform seeks to engage students using games, scoring and peer interaction.
