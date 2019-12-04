The Pulse
The Pulse: Shaunak Roy of Yellowdig

This month's edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Shaunak Roy, CEO and founder of Yellowdig. In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Roy discusses how the discussion platform seeks to engage students using games, scoring and peer interaction.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Controversial Tenure Denial at Harvard

College bookstores group opposes Cengage-McGraw merger

Wealthy students borrowing more for college over last two decades, report finds

Givens | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Georgia's public colleges soon will be offering a new form of two-year degree

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

The Rise of Do-It-Yourself Education

Georgia Tech basketball banned from postseason play

Back to Top