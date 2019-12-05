Academic Minute
How Science Connects Us To Places

To find meaning, look into history. In today's Academic Minute, part of Connecticut College Week, Derek Turner discusses how learning history can change our feelings about a thing or place. Turner is a professor of philosophy at Connecticut. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Texas college thinks it has cracked the code for high-demand health-care fields

Essay on writing academic book reviews

The impact on college sports programs if athletes are paid (opinion)

How to successfully move from a tenure-track position at one institution to another (opinion)

Working with student social media influencers

A look at the data and arguments about Asian-Americans and admissions at elite colleges

Back to Top